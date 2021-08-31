Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Golf

71,584 KM

Details Description Features

$33,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Rabbit - 6 Speed Manual, Heated Seats, 228 H.P

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Rabbit - 6 Speed Manual, Heated Seats, 228 H.P

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 7802121
  2. 7802121
  3. 7802121
  4. 7802121
Contact Seller

$33,400

+ taxes & licensing

71,584KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7802121
  • Stock #: 3723A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cornflower Blue
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,584 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Rabbit - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Golf GTI Rabbit, 4D Hatchback, 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 228hp, 6-Speed Manual, FWD, Blue, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Top Sport Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Golf GTI Rabbit has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Volkswagen Rabbit Golf GTI 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 228hp 6-Speed Manual.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 208,503 KM
$13,400 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Altima 2...
 139,093 KM
$16,400 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 64,727 KM
$25,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory