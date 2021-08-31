+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Rabbit - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Golf GTI Rabbit, 4D Hatchback, 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 228hp, 6-Speed Manual, FWD, Blue, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Top Sport Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Golf GTI Rabbit has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Volkswagen Rabbit Golf GTI 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 228hp 6-Speed Manual.
