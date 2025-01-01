$33,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Volvo XC90
T6 Momentum - AWD - LOW KMS - CARPLAY - ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$33,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,754KM
VIN YV4A22PK4K1488686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 488686
- Mileage 106,754 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers - Regularly Maintained - Perfect Family SUV!
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Navigation System w/ Voice Activation
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Rearview Camera
- Lane Keeping Aid
- Lane Departure Warning
- Blind Spot Warning
- Cross Traffic Mitigation
- Driver Alert Control
- Road Sign Detection
- Run-Off Road Mitigation
- 10-Speaker High Performance Sound System
- 9.3-Inch Touchscreen Display
- 12.3-Inch Digital Driver Display
- Headlight Washers
- Power Tailgate
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- 19-Inch 10-Spoke Turbine Silver Bright Alloy Wheels
- 2.0L Turbo/Supercharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Onyx Black Metallic
Interior Colour: Charcoal Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/volvo/2019-xc90.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2019 Volvo XC90