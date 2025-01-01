$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Acura RDX
SH-AWD A-Spec - ONE OWNER - LOW KMS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY - REMOTE START
2020 Acura RDX
SH-AWD A-Spec - ONE OWNER - LOW KMS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY - REMOTE START
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 810414
- Mileage 60,978 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! - Low KMs! - Exceptional Condition
This 2020 Acura RDX SH-AWD A-Spec is more than an SUV - it is a statement of style, performance, and confidence. With only one previous owner and low kilometers, this Majestic Black Pearl beauty has been meticulously cared for and is ready to impress. The bold A-Spec design cues, from its 20-inch alloy wheels to the exclusive red leather with ebony Alcantara interior, set it apart with unmistakable presence. Step inside and youre greeted by a driver-focused cockpit where luxury meets innovation, highlighted by a heated leather-wrapped A-Spec steering wheel, panoramic moonroof, and ambient lighting that creates an atmosphere of refinement. Every drive is elevated by the 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D premium audio system, while seamless connectivity through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Acuras intuitive navigation keeps you in command. Performance is equally thrilling, with the turbocharged 2.0L VTEC engine and Acuras renowned SH-AWD system delivering power and precision in all conditions. Advanced driver-assist technologies - including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and lane keeping assist - provide peace of mind without compromising excitement. Practical touches like remote start, a programmable power tailgate, and rain-sensing de-icing wipers make everyday life effortless. At Saskatoon Auto Connection, this RDX A-Spec represents the perfect blend of prestige, innovation, and reliability - crafted for those who demand more from every drive.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Leather Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped "A-SPEC" Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Acura Navigation System w/ Voice Recognition
- Panoramic Moonroof
- 16-Speaker ELS Studio 3D Premium Sound System
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
- Blind Spot Information System w/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Speed Limit Information
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Forward Collision Warning System
- Auto High Beams
- Power Tailgate w/ Programmable Height
- 10.2-Inch HD Colour Centre Display w/ True Touchpad Interface
- 7-Inch Colour TFT Meter Multi-Information Display
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
- Rain-Sensing & De-Icing Windshield Wipers
- Keyless Access System
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- LED "Jewel Eye" Headlights
- LED Fog Lights
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- LED Taillights
- Steering Wheel-Mounted Paddle Shifters
- Metal Sport Pedals
- Unique A-SPEC Exterior & Interior Styling
- Active Noise Control
- 20-Inch "A-SPEC Design" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels
- 2.0L VTEC 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine
Exterior Colour: Majestic Black Pearl
Interior Colour: Red Leather w/ Ebony Alcantara Inserts
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Acura-RDX-2020-CA.pdf
