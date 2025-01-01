Menu
<p><span>One Owner! - Low KMs! - Exceptional Condition</span><span><br></span><span><br>This <b>2020 Acura RDX SH-AWD A-Spec</b> is more than an SUV - it is a statement of style, performance, and confidence. With only one previous owner and low kilometers, this Majestic Black Pearl beauty has been meticulously cared for and is ready to impress. The bold A-Spec design cues, from its 20-inch alloy wheels to the exclusive red leather with ebony Alcantara interior, set it apart with unmistakable presence. Step inside and youre greeted by a driver-focused cockpit where luxury meets innovation, highlighted by a heated leather-wrapped A-Spec steering wheel, panoramic moonroof, and ambient lighting that creates an atmosphere of refinement. Every drive is elevated by the 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D premium audio system, while seamless connectivity through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Acuras intuitive navigation keeps you in command. Performance is equally thrilling, with the turbocharged 2.0L VTEC engine and Acuras renowned SH-AWD system delivering power and precision in all conditions. Advanced driver-assist technologies - including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and lane keeping assist - provide peace of mind without compromising excitement. Practical touches like remote start, a programmable power tailgate, and rain-sensing de-icing wipers make everyday life effortless. At Saskatoon Auto Connection, this RDX A-Spec represents the perfect blend of prestige, innovation, and reliability - crafted for those who demand more from every drive.<br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>- Heated Leather Seats<br>- Heated Leather-Wrapped A-SPEC Steering Wheel<br>- Remote Start<br>- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow<br>- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility<br>- Acura Navigation System w/ Voice Recognition<br>- Panoramic Moonroof<br>- 16-Speaker ELS Studio 3D Premium Sound System<br>- Front & Rear Parking Sensors<br>- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines<br>- Blind Spot Information System w/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor<br>- Lane Keeping Assist System<br>- Lane Departure Warning System<br>- Speed Limit Information<br>- Road Departure Mitigation System<br>- Forward Collision Warning System<br>- Auto High Beams<br>- Power Tailgate w/ Programmable Height<br>- 10.2-Inch HD Colour Centre Display w/ True Touchpad Interface<br>- 7-Inch Colour TFT Meter Multi-Information Display<br>- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability<br>- Rain-Sensing & De-Icing Windshield Wipers<br>- Keyless Access System<br>- Drivers Seat Memory Settings<br>- Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors<br>- Ambient Interior Lighting<br>- LED Jewel Eye Headlights<br>- LED Fog Lights<br>- LED Daytime Running Lights<br>- LED Taillights<br>- Steering Wheel-Mounted Paddle Shifters<br>- Metal Sport Pedals<br>- Unique A-SPEC Exterior & Interior Styling<br>- Active Noise Control<br>- 20-Inch A-SPEC Design Aluminum-Alloy Wheels<br>- 2.0L VTEC 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine<br><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Majestic Black Pearl<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Red Leather w/ Ebony Alcantara Inserts<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Acura-RDX-2020-CA.pdf target=_blank><span>https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Acura-RDX-2020-CA.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></p>

2020 Acura RDX

60,978 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Acura RDX

SH-AWD A-Spec - ONE OWNER - LOW KMS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY - REMOTE START

13285724

2020 Acura RDX

SH-AWD A-Spec - ONE OWNER - LOW KMS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY - REMOTE START

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,978KM
VIN 5J8TC2H63LL810414

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 810414
  • Mileage 60,978 KM

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Leather Interior

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

