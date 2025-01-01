Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pulse Orange (M9M9)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,507 KM

Vehicle Description

SK VIN: WA1FECF35L1013995 Platinum Auto Sport

**NO ACCIDENTS
**LOADED TECHNIK TOP TRIM
**S-LINE PACKAGE
**LEATHER
**AWD
**UNIQUE PULSE ORANGE PAINT

Turn heads in style with this 2020 Audi Q3 Technik S Line quattro


and comes with a clean Carfax no accidents.

Built with Audi's renowned quattro® all-wheel drive system


Platinum Auto Sport is your destination in Saskatchewan for luxury vehicles with flexible approval options.

Key Features of the 2020 Audi Q3 Technik S Line quattro:
2.0L TFSI turbocharged I4 engine producing 228 horsepower

8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission with manual mode

quattro® All-Wheel Drive system for superior traction and control

S Line Sport Package with aggressive front and rear bumpers


and sport suspension

Pulse Orange exterior rare factory color that stands out from the crowd

Premium black leather interior with heated sport front seats

12.3 Audi Virtual Cockpit digital display

MMI® Navigation Plus with 10.1" touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" integration

Bang & Olufsen® premium 15-speaker sound system

Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade

Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors

Audi pre sense front


and lane departure warning

Power tailgate with hands-free operation

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Wireless phone charging and multiple USB ports

19 S Line alloy wheels with performance all-season tires

Mileage: 90


well maintained
+P Why Choose the 2020 Audi Q3 Technik S Line quattro?
The Audi Q3 Technik S Line is a top-tier trim designed for drivers who crave performance


while the powerful turbo engine and quattro AWD system make it ideal for year-round Saskatchewan driving. The rare Pulse Orange paint adds a bold


sporty touch that sets it apart from other luxury crossovers.

Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport


we're here to help you get approved quickly and drive away in a vehicle you love. We proudly serve Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan with premium used vehicles and trusted service.

VIN: WA1FECF35L1013995
Mileage: 90


luxurious compact SUV? Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today to test drive this 2020 Audi Q3 Technik S Line quattro and ask about our in-house financing options tailored for all credit types across Saskatchewan.

Platinum Auto Sport Your trusted source in Saskatoon for premium used vehicles and in-house financing for every credit situation.

#AudiQ3Saskatoon #Q3TechnikSLine #Audiquattro #UsedLuxurySUV #PlatinumAutoSport #InHouseFinancingSK #SaskatchewanAudi #PulseOrangeAudi


http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Audi-Q3-2020-id12153489.html

