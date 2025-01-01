$33,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q3
Technik 45 TFSI quattro
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pulse Orange (M9M9)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,507 KM
Vehicle Description
SK VIN: WA1FECF35L1013995 Platinum Auto Sport
**NO ACCIDENTS
**LOADED TECHNIK TOP TRIM
**S-LINE PACKAGE
**LEATHER
**AWD
**UNIQUE PULSE ORANGE PAINT
Turn heads in style with this 2020 Audi Q3 Technik S Line quattro
and comes with a clean Carfax no accidents.
Built with Audi's renowned quattro® all-wheel drive system
Platinum Auto Sport is your destination in Saskatchewan for luxury vehicles with flexible approval options.
Key Features of the 2020 Audi Q3 Technik S Line quattro:
2.0L TFSI turbocharged I4 engine producing 228 horsepower
8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission with manual mode
quattro® All-Wheel Drive system for superior traction and control
S Line Sport Package with aggressive front and rear bumpers
and sport suspension
Pulse Orange exterior rare factory color that stands out from the crowd
Premium black leather interior with heated sport front seats
12.3 Audi Virtual Cockpit digital display
MMI® Navigation Plus with 10.1" touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" integration
Bang & Olufsen® premium 15-speaker sound system
Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade
Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors
Audi pre sense front
and lane departure warning
Power tailgate with hands-free operation
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Wireless phone charging and multiple USB ports
19 S Line alloy wheels with performance all-season tires
Mileage: 90
well maintained
Why Choose the 2020 Audi Q3 Technik S Line quattro?
The Audi Q3 Technik S Line is a top-tier trim designed for drivers who crave performance
while the powerful turbo engine and quattro AWD system make it ideal for year-round Saskatchewan driving. The rare Pulse Orange paint adds a bold
sporty touch that sets it apart from other luxury crossovers.
Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport
we're here to help you get approved quickly and drive away in a vehicle you love. We proudly serve Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan with premium used vehicles and trusted service.
VIN: WA1FECF35L1013995
Ready to own this luxurious compact SUV? Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today to test drive this 2020 Audi Q3 Technik S Line quattro and ask about our in-house financing options tailored for all credit types across Saskatchewan.
Platinum Auto Sport Your trusted source in Saskatoon for premium used vehicles and in-house financing for every credit situation.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
