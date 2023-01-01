Menu
2020 BMW X1

93,637 KM

Details Description

$37,380

+ tax & licensing
$37,380

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

2020 BMW X1

2020 BMW X1

Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle

2020 BMW X1

Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

  1. 9624406
  2. 9624406
  3. 9624406
  4. 9624406
  5. 9624406
$37,380

+ taxes & licensing

93,637KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9624406
  Stock #: V-74451
  • VIN: WBXJG9C02L5P25576

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-74451
  • Mileage 93,637 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. CLEAN CARFAX / X1 XDRIVE 28I TRIM / AWD / 2.0L / 1 KEY / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Navigation System / USB Port / Panoramic Sunroof / GREAT FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7
