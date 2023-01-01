$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X5
Location
Carget Automotive
518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1
306-715-7129
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RF1927
- Mileage 29,163 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 BMW X5M COMPETITION xDrive comes fully serviced with a 130 Point inspection and No payments for 90 days O.A.C
EXTERIOR: BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC
INTERIOR: SAKHIR ORANGE INDIVIDUAL LEATHER
SEAT ADJUSTMENT, ELECTRIC, WITH MEMORY, M MULTIFUNCTION SEAT, HIGH-BEAM ASSISTANT, ANTI-GLARE HIGH-BEAM ASSISTANT
ACTIVE GUARD, BMW GESTURE CONTROL, TRAILER COUPLING PREPARATION, REMOTE ENGINE START, M SPORTS EXHAUST SYSTEM, M CARBON ENGINE COVER, BMW LA WHEEL STAR SPOKE 809M, COMFORT ACCESS, SOFT-CLOSE-AUTOMATIC DOORS, BMW DISPLAY KEY, INDIV.ROOFRAILING, MIRROR-FIN.SHADOW LINE, M CARBON MIRROR CAPS, PANORAMA GLASS ROOF, REAR WINDOW SUN VISORS, SUN PROTECTION GLAZING, VELOUR FLOOR MATS, TEMP ADJUSTABLE CUP HOLDERS, FRONT CLIMATE-CONTROLLED SEATS, M SEAT BELTS, FRONT AND REAR SEAT HEATING, FRONT HEAT COMFORT PACKAGE, CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR TRIMSTRIPS, AUTOM. CLIMATE CONTROL WITH 4-ZONE CTRL, FRONT SEAT MASSAGE PKG, LED
BMW LASER HEADLIGHTS, PARKING ASSISTANCE SYSTEM PLUS, CONNECTED PACKAGE PROFESSIONAL, APPLE CARPLAY, BMW DRIVE RECORDER, BOWERS & WILKINS HIGH END SOUND SYSTEM, WIRELESS CHARGING, WLAN HOTSPOT, ALCANTARA ANTHRACITE HEADLINER, INDIVIDUAL OPTION HIGH-GLOSS SHADOW-LINE, COMPETITION PACKAGE, M DRIVERS PACKAGE, M COMPETITION PACKAGE AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!!
