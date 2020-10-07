Menu
2020 Buick Enclave

36,290 KM

$45,400

+ tax & licensing
Essence- AWD, Heated Leather, Sunroof, Quad Seats, Nav, 7 Passenger

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

36,290KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 36,290 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner2020 Buick Enclave Essence Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* This is the year. Select Chevrolet and Buick Lessees get $500 towards the purchase or finance on select certified pre-owned vehicles until January 4, 2021. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile AppFresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Enclave Essence, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, AWD, White, Leather, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5000lbs Trailering Package, 7-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Bose Performance-Enhanced Premium 10-Speaker Syst, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Buick connected services capable, Engine Block Heater, Experience Buick Package, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Power Sliding Moonroof, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Hitch Guidance, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Premium audio system: Buick Infotainment System, Radio data system, Radio: Buick Infotainment Sys AM/FM Stereo w/Nav, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Enclave Essence has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Buick Essence Enclave 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

