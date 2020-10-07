2020 Buick Enclave

+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada One Owner2020 Buick Enclave Essence Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* This is the year. Select Chevrolet and Buick Lessees get $500 towards the purchase or finance on select certified pre-owned vehicles until January 4, 2021. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile AppFresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Enclave Essence, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, AWD, White, Leather, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5000lbs Trailering Package, 7-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Bose Performance-Enhanced Premium 10-Speaker Syst, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Buick connected services capable, Engine Block Heater, Experience Buick Package, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Power Sliding Moonroof, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Hitch Guidance, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Premium audio system: Buick Infotainment System, Radio data system, Radio: Buick Infotainment Sys AM/FM Stereo w/Nav, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Enclave Essence has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Buick Essence Enclave 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed Automatic.
