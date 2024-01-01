$22,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Buick Encore
Preferred
2020 Buick Encore
Preferred
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$22,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,781KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJESB4LB334945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,781 KM
Vehicle Description
Synthetic Leather, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Android Auto!
With a refined design, this all new 2020 Buick Encore is bound to be timeless. This 2020 Buick Encore is for sale today.
With a modern look, an impressive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2020 Buick Encore is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore feel like a car you'd expect in 2020, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine.This SUV has 95,781 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Encore is way more than a base model compact SUV. With leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start you get to ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wifi.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $136.25 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
2020 Buick Encore