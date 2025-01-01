$28,997+ tax & licensing
2020 Buick Encore GX
Select - AWD - ONE OWNER - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
2020 Buick Encore GX
Select - AWD - ONE OWNER - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$28,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,927KM
VIN KL4MMESL4LB115648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 115648
- Mileage 15,927 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! - Very Low Kilometers - Accident-Free
Elevate your driving experience with this 2020 Buick Encore GX Select AWD, available now at Saskatoon Auto Connection. Finished in striking Chili Red Metallic, this compact SUV combines bold styling with everyday practicality. It has had only one owner, boasts extremely low mileage at just 16,000 km, and comes with a clean accident-free history. Enjoy the confidence of all-wheel drive and the savings of excellent fuel efficiency, perfect for year-round Saskatchewan driving. Inside, you'll find a spacious, comfortable cabin with thoughtful design and premium materials throughout. The Encore GX is loaded with advanced driver assistance features, offering top-tier safety and convenience for every trip. With its smooth ride, reliability, and like-new condition, this Encore GX offers unbeatable value in its class.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8.5L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Heated Seats
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Rear Park Assist
- Rearview Camera
- Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert
- Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Following Distance Indicator
- Forward Collision Alert
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front Pedestrian Braking
- Intellibeam Headlamps
- Hands-Free Power Liftgate
- Dual-Zone Climate
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Push-Button Keyless Start
- 18-Inch Machined Aluminum Wheels w/ High-Gloss Dark Pockets
- 1.3L Turbo 3-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Chili Red Metallic
Interior Colour: Ebony Cloth w/ Leatherette Bolsters
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.buick.ca/content/dam/buick/na/ca/en/index/download-brochure/02-pdfs/2020/2020%20Buick%20SUV%20Lineup%20EN.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$28,997
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2020 Buick Encore GX