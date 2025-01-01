$35,989+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Colorado
ZR2 - 4x4 - MIDNIGHT EDITION - SK TRUCK
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$35,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,419KM
VIN 1GCGTEEN0L1196673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 196673
- Mileage 152,419 KM
Vehicle Description
SK Truck - Midnight Edition! - Crew Cab w/ 5.1-ft. Box
Turn heads on and off the road with this rugged and refined 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Midnight Special Edition, available now at Saskatoon Auto Connection. Locally owned in Saskatchewan since new, this crew cab truck is in excellent condition and ready for its next adventure. The ZR2 trim takes the capable Z71 even further with aggressive styling upgrades including a unique hood and fascia, black grille with Chevrolet bowtie emblems, off-road rocker protection, and front and rear wheel flares. This Midnight Edition adds to the boldness with a sleek black exterior, 17-inch gloss black aluminum wheels, off-road lights, and a sport bar featuring the ZR2 logo. Inside, youll enjoy modern tech conveniences like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, built-in navigation, and Wi-Fi hotspot capability. Remote start makes cold mornings easier, while the heated steering wheel and premium Bose sound system add comfort and entertainment to every drive. The Colorado ZR2 is engineered for performance with serious off-road capabilities, making it perfect for both daily driving and weekend adventures. With a tough exterior and a feature-rich interior, this truck offers the best of both worlds. Dont miss your chance to own this standout 2020 Colorado ZR2visit Saskatoon Auto Connection today!
Key Features:
- 4x4
- ZR2 Midnight Special Edition!
- Heated Leather Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Navigation System w/ Enhanced Voice Recognition
- Wireless Charging
- HD Rear Vision Camera
- 7-Speaker Bose Premium Sound System
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- HD Radio
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Sliding Rear Window w/ Defogger
- Tow/Haul Mode w/ Trailering Assist Guideline
- Trailer Brake Controller
- Full-Locking Front & Rear Differential
- Multimatic DSSV Damping System
- Unique ZR2 Hood & Fascia
- Black Grille & Bowtie Emblems
- Black Front & Rear Wheel Flares
- Off-Road Rocker Protection
- 17-Inch Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels
- 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Black
Interior Colour: Jet Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://dealerinspire-brochure.s3.amazonaws.com/2134.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$35,989
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2020 Chevrolet Colorado