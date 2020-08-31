2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive High Output Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Targa Roof HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Smart Device Integration Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription 3LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment ENGINE 6.2L V8 DI HIGH-OUTPUT Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm) (STD) TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED DUAL CLUTCH INCLUDES MANUAL AND AUTO MODES (STD) FRONT LIFT ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT WITH MEMORY CARBON FLASH METALLIC-PAINTED OUTSIDE MIRRORS includes (DRG) Carbon Flash Metallic-painted outside mirrors (Also includes Carbon Flash Metallic-painted spoiler when (Z51) Z51 Performance Package is ordered.) ROOF PANEL TRANSPARENT REMOVABLE WHEELS 19" X 8.5" (48.3 CM X 21.6 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 11" (50.8 CM X 27.9 CM) REAR 5-OPEN-SPOKE CARBON FLASH-PAINTED ALUMINUM WITH MACHINED EDGE LPO CUSTOM SPLASH GUARDS BLACK Genuine Corvette Accessory ENGINE APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes Carbon Fibre trim and lighting ACCELERATE YELLOW METALLIC YELLOW CUSTOM LEATHER STITCH includes seats instrument panel doors and console LPO REAR FASCIA/ROOF STORAGE PROTECTOR IN BLACK with embroidered crossed flag logo Genuine Corvette Accessory JET BLACK NAPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH PERFORATED INSERTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.