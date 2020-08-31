2020 Chevrolet Corvette

+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
This Chevrolet Corvette boasts a sturdy engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Chevrolet Corvette Is Competitively Priced with These Options *ENGINE APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes Carbon Fibre trim and lighting, CARBON FLASH METALLIC-PAINTED OUTSIDE MIRRORS includes (DRG) Carbon Flash Metallic-painted outside mirrors (Also includes Carbon Flash Metallic-painted spoiler when (Z51) Z51 Performance Package is ordered.) , YELLOW CUSTOM LEATHER STITCH includes seats, instrument panel, doors and console, WHEELS, 19" X 8.5" (48.3 CM X 21.6 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 11" (50.8 CM X 27.9 CM) REAR 5-OPEN-SPOKE CARBON FLASH-PAINTED ALUMINUM WITH MACHINED EDGE, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED DUAL CLUTCH, INCLUDES MANUAL AND AUTO MODES (STD), ROOF PANEL, TRANSPARENT, REMOVABLE, LPO, REAR FASCIA/ROOF STORAGE PROTECTOR IN BLACK with embroidered crossed flag logo, Genuine Corvette Accessory, LPO, CUSTOM SPLASH GUARDS, BLACK Genuine Corvette Accessory, JET BLACK, NAPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH PERFORATED INSERTS, FRONT LIFT ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT WITH MEMORY.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Saskatoon Motor Products located at 715 Circle Drive East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1 can get you a trustworthy Corvette today!*Buy From Home With SMP Chevrolet!*SMP Chevrolet is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.smpchev.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1