2020 Chevrolet Corvette

40 KM

Details Description Features

$91,723

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
3LT

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

40KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5812413
  • Stock #: 20-687
  • VIN: 1G1Y82D47L5111987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Accelerate Yellow Metallic
  • Interior Colour HTE JET BLACK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 20-687
  • Mileage 40 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Corvette boasts a sturdy engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Chevrolet Corvette Is Competitively Priced with These Options *ENGINE APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes Carbon Fibre trim and lighting, CARBON FLASH METALLIC-PAINTED OUTSIDE MIRRORS includes (DRG) Carbon Flash Metallic-painted outside mirrors (Also includes Carbon Flash Metallic-painted spoiler when (Z51) Z51 Performance Package is ordered.) , YELLOW CUSTOM LEATHER STITCH includes seats, instrument panel, doors and console, WHEELS, 19" X 8.5" (48.3 CM X 21.6 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 11" (50.8 CM X 27.9 CM) REAR 5-OPEN-SPOKE CARBON FLASH-PAINTED ALUMINUM WITH MACHINED EDGE, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED DUAL CLUTCH, INCLUDES MANUAL AND AUTO MODES (STD), ROOF PANEL, TRANSPARENT, REMOVABLE, LPO, REAR FASCIA/ROOF STORAGE PROTECTOR IN BLACK with embroidered crossed flag logo, Genuine Corvette Accessory, LPO, CUSTOM SPLASH GUARDS, BLACK Genuine Corvette Accessory, JET BLACK, NAPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH PERFORATED INSERTS, FRONT LIFT ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT WITH MEMORY.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Saskatoon Motor Products located at 715 Circle Drive East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1 can get you a trustworthy Corvette today!*Buy From Home With SMP Chevrolet!*SMP Chevrolet is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.smpchev.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Wheel Drive
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Targa Roof
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
3LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
ENGINE 6.2L V8 DI HIGH-OUTPUT Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED DUAL CLUTCH INCLUDES MANUAL AND AUTO MODES (STD)
FRONT LIFT ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT WITH MEMORY
CARBON FLASH METALLIC-PAINTED OUTSIDE MIRRORS includes (DRG) Carbon Flash Metallic-painted outside mirrors (Also includes Carbon Flash Metallic-painted spoiler when (Z51) Z51 Performance Package is ordered.)
ROOF PANEL TRANSPARENT REMOVABLE
WHEELS 19" X 8.5" (48.3 CM X 21.6 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 11" (50.8 CM X 27.9 CM) REAR 5-OPEN-SPOKE CARBON FLASH-PAINTED ALUMINUM WITH MACHINED EDGE
LPO CUSTOM SPLASH GUARDS BLACK Genuine Corvette Accessory
ENGINE APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes Carbon Fibre trim and lighting
ACCELERATE YELLOW METALLIC
YELLOW CUSTOM LEATHER STITCH includes seats instrument panel doors and console
LPO REAR FASCIA/ROOF STORAGE PROTECTOR IN BLACK with embroidered crossed flag logo Genuine Corvette Accessory
JET BLACK NAPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH PERFORATED INSERTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

