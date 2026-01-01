$22,499+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$22,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3404
- Mileage 122,788 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD Fully Loaded Leather SUV for Sale in Saskatoon, SK
**FACTORY COMMAND START
**PREMIUM LEATHER HEATED SEATS
**POWER LIFT GATE
**Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"
VIN: 2GNAXXEV0L6107663
Mileage: 122,788 KM
Exterior Color: Pacific Blue Metallic
Interior: Premium Black Leather
Condition: Fully Loaded | Excellent Condition
Luxury, Safety & Comfort The Equinox Premier You've Been Waiting For
If you're searching for a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for sale in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, this SUV checks every box. Now available at Platinum Auto Sport, this Equinox Premier is finished in gorgeous Pacific Blue Metallic with a sleek Premium Black Leather interior, giving you upscale comfort with the reliability and practicality Chevy is known for.
Perfect for commuting, family driving, and Saskatchewan winters, the Equinox Premier delivers a smooth ride, modern tech, and advanced safety features making it one of the best values in a compact SUV.
+P Key Features of the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
Performance & Capability
1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive capability (if equipped)
Smooth fuel-efficient performance
Traction Control & Stability Control
Hill Descent Control (if equipped)
Premier Trim Luxury Features
Premium Black Leather Seating
Heated Front Seats
Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel (if equipped)
Power Liftgate
Remote Start
Driver Memory Seat (if equipped)
Exterior Features
Pacific Blue Metallic Paint
18 Alloy Wheels
LED Headlights & LED Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lights
Heated Power Side Mirrors
Roof Rails
Rear Privacy Glass
Technology & Infotainment
Chevrolet Infotainment Touchscreen System
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
USB Ports
SiriusXM® Satellite Radio (if equipped)
Premium Audio System (Bose available if equipped)
Push-Button Start / Keyless Entry
Rearview Backup Camera
Safety & Driver Assistance
Forward Collision Alert
Automatic Emergency Braking
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitoring
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Seat Reminder
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
StabiliTrak® Electronic Stability Control
/ Why Buy This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier?
/ Premier = top trim with luxury upgrades/ Premium leather interior/ Excellent fuel economy/ Advanced safety features/ Perfect family SUV for Saskatchewan/ Great value and comfort
+P Platinum Auto Sport In-House Financing for All Credit Types in Saskatchewan
At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we make financing easy with in-house financing for ALL credit situations, including:
/ Good credit
Bad credit/ No credit/ Rebuilding credit
Self-employed/ New to Canada/ Previous bankruptcy / repossession
We proudly help customers from Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, North Battleford and all across Saskatchewan get approved quickly.
Book Your Test Drive Today
This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier in Pacific Blue Metallic is fully loaded, sharp looking, and ready for the road.
Visit Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon, SK
Schedule your test drive today
Apply now for in-house financing all credit types welcome
Drive smarter. Drive Chevrolet. Drive Platinum Auto Sport.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Powertrain
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
Email Platinum AutoSport
Platinum AutoSport
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-955-2111