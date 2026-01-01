Menu
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD Fully Loaded Leather SUV for Sale in Saskatoon, SK **FACTORY COMMAND START **PREMIUM LEATHER HEATED SEATS **POWER LIFT GATE **Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto VIN: 2GNAXXEV0L6107663 Mileage: 122,788 KM Exterior Color: Pacific Blue Metallic Interior: Premium Black Leather Condition: Fully Loaded | Excellent Condition Luxury, Safety & Comfort The Equinox Premier Youve Been Waiting For If youre searching for a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for sale in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, this SUV checks every box. Now available at Platinum Auto Sport, this Equinox Premier is finished in gorgeous Pacific Blue Metallic with a sleek Premium Black Leather interior, giving you upscale comfort with the reliability and practicality Chevy is known for. Perfect for commuting, family driving, and Saskatchewan winters, the Equinox Premier delivers a smooth ride, modern tech, and advanced safety features making it one of the best values in a compact SUV. +P Key Features of the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Performance & Capability 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission All-Wheel Drive capability (if equipped) Smooth fuel-efficient performance Traction Control & Stability Control Hill Descent Control (if equipped) Premier Trim Luxury Features Premium Black Leather Seating Heated Front Seats Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel (if equipped) Power Liftgate Remote Start Driver Memory Seat (if equipped) Exterior Features Pacific Blue Metallic Paint 18 Alloy Wheels LED Headlights & LED Daytime Running Lights Fog Lights Heated Power Side Mirrors Roof Rails Rear Privacy Glass Technology & Infotainment Chevrolet Infotainment Touchscreen System Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming USB Ports SiriusXM® Satellite Radio (if equipped) Premium Audio System (Bose available if equipped) Push-Button Start / Keyless Entry Rearview Backup Camera Safety & Driver Assistance Forward Collision Alert Automatic Emergency Braking Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitoring Rear Cross Traffic Alert Front & Rear Parking Sensors Rear Seat Reminder Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) StabiliTrak® Electronic Stability Control / Why Buy This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier? / Premier = top trim with luxury upgrades/ Premium leather interior/ Excellent fuel economy/ Advanced safety features/ Perfect family SUV for Saskatchewan/ Great value and comfort +P Platinum Auto Sport In-House Financing for All Credit Types in Saskatchewan At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we make financing easy with in-house financing for ALL credit situations, including: / Good credit Bad credit/ No credit/ Rebuilding credit Self-employed/ New to Canada/ Previous bankruptcy / repossession We proudly help customers from Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, North Battleford and all across Saskatchewan get approved quickly. Book Your Test Drive Today This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier in Pacific Blue Metallic is fully loaded, sharp looking, and ready for the road. Visit Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon, SK Schedule your test drive today Apply now for in-house financing all credit types welcome Drive smarter. Drive Chevrolet. Drive Platinum Auto Sport.

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

