+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Certified.*GM Certified Details:* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Equinox Premier, 4D Sport Utility, 1.5L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Black, Leather, 18" Aluminum Wheels, 2 Rear USB Charging-Only Ports, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control - Camera, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Driver Confidence III Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, HD Surround Vision, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Safety Alert Seat, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.*This Equinox Premier has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet Premier Equinox 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1