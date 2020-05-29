Menu
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier- Heated Leather, Rem. Start, Pwr Lift Gate, Back Up Camera

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier- Heated Leather, Rem. Start, Pwr Lift Gate, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,465KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5085960
  • Stock #: 2868A
  • VIN: 2GNAXXEV9L6100629
Exterior Colour
Mosaic Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Certified.*GM Certified Details:* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Equinox Premier, 4D Sport Utility, 1.5L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Black, Leather, 18" Aluminum Wheels, 2 Rear USB Charging-Only Ports, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control - Camera, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Driver Confidence III Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, HD Surround Vision, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Safety Alert Seat, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.*This Equinox Premier has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet Premier Equinox 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

