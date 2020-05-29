2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

WiFi Hotspot

Cross-Traffic Alert

Hands-Free Liftgate

Lane Keeping Assist

Smart Device Integration

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

