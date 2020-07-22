+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Malibu LS 1.5L Turbo ONLY 7,073 KM w/BACK-UP CAMERA
1G1ZC5ST3LF063378
$18,999
No Extra Fees
With Warranty
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
-Rear View Camera
-A/C
-OnStar
-4G LTE Wi-fi Hotspot
-Cruise Control
-8 inch Touchscreen
-Apple CarPlay
-Android Auto
-Bluetooth
-Remote Keyless Entry
-Aluminum Wheels
-Multifunction Steering Wheel
-Driver Information Display
-Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
-Power Doors
-Power Windows
-StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control
