Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

7,073 KM

Details Description

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Malibu

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

  1. 5697404
  2. 5697404
  3. 5697404
  4. 5697404
  5. 5697404
  6. 5697404
  7. 5697404
  8. 5697404
  9. 5697404
  10. 5697404
  11. 5697404
  12. 5697404
  13. 5697404
  14. 5697404
  15. 5697404
  16. 5697404
  17. 5697404
Contact Seller

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

7,073KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5697404
  • VIN: 1G1ZC5ST3LF063378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Summit White (White)
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,073 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Chevrolet Malibu LS 1.5L Turbo ONLY 7,073 KM w/BACK-UP CAMERA
1G1ZC5ST3LF063378

$18,999

No Extra Fees
With Warranty

Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
306 270 0522
306 361 6889

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
-Rear View Camera
-A/C
-OnStar
-4G LTE Wi-fi Hotspot
-Cruise Control
-8 inch Touchscreen
-Apple CarPlay
-Android Auto
-Bluetooth
-Remote Keyless Entry
-Aluminum Wheels
-Multifunction Steering Wheel
-Driver Information Display
-Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
-Power Doors
-Power Windows
-StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Max Motors Auto Sales

2016 MINI Cooper HAR...
 61,541 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 ST
 96,057 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 45,238 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic

Email Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

Call Dealer

306-270-XXXX

(click to show)

306-270-0522

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory