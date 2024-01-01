Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

121,157 KM

Details Features

$36,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,157KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCUYDED5LZ299644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 121,157 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 122,446 KM $34,997 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 XLT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Ford F-350 XLT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box 99,114 KM $61,997 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL AWD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Ford Escape SEL AWD 71,202 KM $30,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500