Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Lights, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Technology, Locking Tailgate, Streaming Audio, 4G LTE</b><br> <br> We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.<br> <br> A versatile bed and a smartly designed interior make this Chevrolet Silverado the ultimate workhorse. This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today. <br> <br>The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 176,001 kms. Its grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Silverado 1500s trim level is RST. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 RST is a great choice as it comes loaded with features like stylish aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights, body coloured bumpers and trim, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, LED cargo lights, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, LED fog lights and 4G LTE hotspot capability.<br> <br/><br><h3 style=margin-top: -20px;>More about the Dealership:</h3><br> Looking for a <i>used car dealership in Saskatchewan</i> you can truly count on? With over <b>50 years in the auto industry</b>, weve earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.<br><br> Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to <b>flexible financing</b> through our <b>Credit Repair program</b>. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer <b>Free Delivery</b> anywhere in Saskatchewan.<br><br> As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience. <br><br> o~o

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

176,001 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle
12954755

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 12954755
  2. 12954755
  3. 12954755
  4. 12954755
  5. 12954755
  6. 12954755
  7. 12954755
  8. 12954755
  9. 12954755
  10. 12954755
  11. 12954755
  12. 12954755
  13. 12954755
  14. 12954755
  15. 12954755
  16. 12954755
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
176,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYEET5LZ362061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Lights, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Technology, Locking Tailgate, Streaming Audio, 4G LTE

We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.

A versatile bed and a smartly designed interior make this Chevrolet Silverado the ultimate workhorse. This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.

The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 176,001 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 RST is a great choice as it comes loaded with features like stylish aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights, body coloured bumpers and trim, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, LED cargo lights, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, LED fog lights and 4G LTE hotspot capability.


More about the Dealership:


Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.



Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.



As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.

o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 176,001 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT 91,194 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo 9,001 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Village Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500