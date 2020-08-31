Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

40 KM

Details

$74,708

+ tax & licensing
$74,708

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country | In Transit

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country | In Transit

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$74,708

+ taxes & licensing

40KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5812425
  • Stock #: 20-688
  • VIN: 1GCUYHED1LZ369597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a sturdy engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Get Your Money's Worth for this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with These Options *Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes (Z71) Off-Road suspension, (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) skid plates and (K47) high-capacity air filter, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (UVS) HD Surround Vision with Two Trailer View Camera Provisions, (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror, (UV6) 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display and (UVN) Bed View Camera, SAFETY PACKAGE II includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, (UHY) Automatic Emergency Braking, (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking, (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps, (UE4) Following Distance Indicator and (HS1) Safety Alert Seat , TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, TIRES, 275/60R20SL ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL (STD), SUNROOF, POWER on Crew Cab models, REAR AXLE, 3.23 RATIO, PROCESSING CODE FOR TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED, LPO, WHEEL LOCKS, SET OF 4, JET BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mann-Northway Auto Source, 500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes (Z71) Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates and (K47) high-capacity air filter
SUNROOF POWER on Crew Cab models
LPO WHEEL LOCKS SET OF 4
Requires Subscription
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (UVS) HD Surround Vision with Two Trailer View Camera Provisions (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror (UV6) 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display and (UVN) Bed View Camera
SAFETY PACKAGE II includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (UHY) Automatic Emergency Braking (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps (UE4) Following Distance Indicator and (HS1) ...
PROCESSING CODE FOR TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

