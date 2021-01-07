Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

46,659 KM

Details Description Features

$48,400

+ tax & licensing
$48,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4X4, 5.3L V8, Rem Start, Tow Pkg, Alloy Wheels

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4X4, 5.3L V8, Rem Start, Tow Pkg, Alloy Wheels

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$48,400

+ taxes & licensing

46,659KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 3308A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 46,659 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT -Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstFresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Silverado 1500 LT, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, White, Cloth, 2 USB Ports (First Row), 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Capable, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Chevrolet Connected Access Capable, Chrome Grille, Chrome Mirror Caps, Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Hitch Guidance, Locking Tailgate, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Overhead airbag, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Vision Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start Package, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single-Zone Manual/Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, Urethane Steering Wheel, Wheels: 17" x 8" Bright Silver Painted Aluminum.This Silverado 1500 LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 5.3L V8 8-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

