2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Floor mats Power Outlet Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.