306-242-0276
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Silverado 1500 LT, 4D Crew Cab, 3.0L I6, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2 USB Ports (First Row), 220 Amps Alternator, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat Adjuster, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Chrome Grille, Chrome Mirror Caps, Compass, Convenience Package, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual Exhaust w/Polished Outlets, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Electronic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Outboard Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Capacity Air Filter, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Keyless Open & Start, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Locking Tailgate, Low tire pressure warning, Off-Road Suspension, Overhead airbag, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment 3, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start Package, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single-Zone Manual/Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, True North Edition, Z71 Off-Road Package.This Silverado 1500 LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Silverado 1500 3.0L I6 10-Speed Automatic
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1