CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstFresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Trax Premier, 4D Sport Utility, ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, 18" Aluminum Wheels, 2 USB Ports w/Auxiliary Input Jack, 2-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Block heater, Bose Premium 7-Speaker System w/Amplifier, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Bucket Seats w/Driver Power Lumbar, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System w/AM/FM, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Trax Premier has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet Premier Trax ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic
