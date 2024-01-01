$33,389+ tax & licensing
2020 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited - S PACKAGE - ADVANCED SAFETYTEC - ACCIDENT FREE - REMOTE START - ADAPTIVE CRUISE
2020 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited - S PACKAGE - ADVANCED SAFETYTEC - ACCIDENT FREE - REMOTE START - ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$33,389
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,962KM
VIN 2C4RC1GG2LR102322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Luxury White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 102322
- Mileage 92,962 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully-Loaded Model! - Accident Free - Low Kilometers
Key Features:
- 7-Passenger Seating
- "S" Appearance Package!
- Advanced SafetyTec Package!
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated 2nd-Row Bucket Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
- Navigation System
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Capability
- Tri-Panel Panoramic Moonroof
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- 360-Degree Surround-View Camera
- Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist
- Blind-Spot Monitoring w/ Rear Cross-Path Detection
- Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
- Forward Collision Warning w/ Active Braking
- Advanced Brake Assist
- 13-Speaker Alpine Premium Sound System
- 8.4-Inch Touchscreen Display
- 7-Inch Colour In-Cluster Display
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Automatic High-Beams
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Hands-Free Power Liftgate & Sliding Doors
- Stow 'n Vac Integrated Vacuum
- Tri-Zone Climate
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://s3.amazonaws.com/chryslermedia.iconicweb.com/mediasite/specs/CANADA_DH_2020_CH_Pacifica_FA_CAN_FINALvoq30tgpvce6lcad5skbcn0tod.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2020 Chrysler Pacifica