2020 Dodge Durango
GT Plus
2020 Dodge Durango
GT Plus
Location
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,993KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG1LC370188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 104,993 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 DODGE DURANGO GT PLUS for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2020 Dodge Durango GT Plus 104,993 KM 1C4RDJDG1LC370188
LOCAL SASKATCHEWAN UNIT
LEATHER SEATS
POWER TRUNKGATE
SUN ROOF
POWER SEATS
FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS
SPORT & ECO MODE
APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO
MEMORY SEATS
TRAILER BRAKES CONTROL
KEYLESS ENTRY
FACTORY REMOTE START
2020 Dodge Durango GT Plus for Sale in Saskatoon, SK VIN: 1C4RDJDG1LC370188 North Point Auto Sales
Elevate your driving experience with this 2020 Dodge Durango GT Plus, available now at North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK. This fully loaded black Durango with black leather interior is in mint condition and is designed to provide performance, luxury, and versatility. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring Saskatchewans open roads, this Durango GT Plus is the ultimate SUV for families, professionals, and adventurers.
Key Features of the 2020 Dodge Durango GT Plus:3.6L Pentastar V6 engine delivering 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque
8-speed automatic transmission for a smooth and efficient driving experience
All-wheel drive (AWD) for enhanced stability and control in all weather conditions
Black leather interior with heated front and second-row seats for all-season comfort
Power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support and memory settings
7-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with voice command
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for seamless smartphone integration
Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and audio streaming
Rearview camera with parking sensors for safe and easy maneuvering
Tri-zone automatic climate control to keep all passengers comfortable
Premium Alpine audio system for an immersive listening experience
Keyless entry and push-button start for added convenience
LED headlights, daytime running lights, and fog lights for improved visibility
20-inch black aluminum wheels with all-season tires for a bold and stylish appearance
Fold-flat third-row seating for maximum cargo versatility
Roof rails for added utility and gear-carrying options
Advanced safety features, including:
Blind Spot Monitoring
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control
This 2020 Dodge Durango GT Plus combines rugged capability with premium features, making it the perfect SUV for any lifestyle in Saskatchewan.
Why Choose North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK?At North Point Auto Sales, we specialize in in-house financing solutions tailored to meet the needs of all credit situations, including good credit, bad credit, or no credit. Serving customers across Saskatchewan, we are committed to helping you find your dream vehicle with flexible financing options and exceptional service.
VIN: 1C4RDJDG1LC370188
Mileage: 104,993 km
Colour: Black with Black Leather Interior
Condition: Fully loaded, mint condition
Dont miss out on this 2020 Dodge Durango GT Plus! Contact North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon today to schedule a test drive or learn more about our in-house financing options.
Drive luxury and performance with North Point Auto Salesyour trusted dealership for in-house financing in Saskatchewan. Call now or visit our Saskatoon location to make this Durango yours!
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PT3071
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
North Point Auto Sales
306-955-7000
2020 Dodge Durango