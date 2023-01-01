Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, Stow N Go Seats, Backup Camera, 111,000 km, $24,995 plus taxes. For more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications Accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/

111,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
SE Stow N Go Seats, Backup Camera

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0LR211272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2483
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, Stow N Go Seats, Backup Camera, 111,000 km, $24,995 plus taxes. For more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications Accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

