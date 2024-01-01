$23,880+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - ACCIDENT FREE - BACKUP CAMERA - STOW N GO SEATS - BLUETOOTH - SIRIUSXM
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - ACCIDENT FREE - BACKUP CAMERA - STOW N GO SEATS - BLUETOOTH - SIRIUSXM
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$23,880
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,745KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG7LR162846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,745 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free - Perfect Family Hauler! - Exceptional Condition
Key Features:
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Uconnect Hands-Free Package!
- Rearview Camera
- 2nd & 3rd-Row Stow 'n Go Fold-In-Floor Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- USB Port
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Heated Sideview Mirrors
- Stow 'n Place Roof Rack System
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.dodge.ca/documents/dodge/brochures/2020-dodge-grand-caravan-en.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan