2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

109,270 KM

Details Description Features

$28,499

+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT 2WD

12512773

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT 2WD

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

Contact Seller

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,270KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG8LR167873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic (PAU)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP3206
  • Mileage 109,270 KM

Vehicle Description

or weekend getaway.

Key Features of the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT:
3.6L Pentastas" V6 Engine 283 Horsepower

6-Speed Automatic Transmission

Premium Black Leather Seats with Red Stitching

Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel

Power Sliding Doors & Power Liftgate

Remote Start System

Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Navigation-Ready Uconnect® 6.5 Touchscreen Display

Bluetooth® Hands-Free with Voice Command

Rearview Backup Camera

Super Stow 'n Go® Seating for 7 Passengers

Second & Third Row Fold-Flat Seats for Maximum Cargo Space

Power Adjustable Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support

Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls

115V Power Outlet

17" Polished Aluminum Wheels

Fog Lamps & Body-Coloured Bumpers

Fuel Efficiency: Approx. 13.7L/100km (city/highway combined)

Whether you're hauling hockey gear


and convenience in every kilometre.

Easy In-House Financing All Credit Types Welcome!
At Platinum Auto Sport


we provide in-house auto financing options for every credit situation whether you have good credit


and all across Saskatchewan.

Fast & Easy Approvals
Affordable Monthly Payments
Credit Rebuilding Options
Trade-Ins Accepted
Transparent


270 KM
Exterior: Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior: Premium Black Leather

Don't Miss This Fully Loaded 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT!
Act fast reliable vans in mint condition don't last long. Come test drive it today!

Visit Us: 330 22nd Street West


SK
Call or Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply Online Now: www.platinumautosport.com

Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon's Top Destination for Quality Used Vehicles and In-House Auto Financing for All Credit Types!


http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Dodge-Grand_Caravan-2020-id12246755.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

No accidents
PERFORMANCE
Bad Credit
CAPABILITY
Saskatoon
Regina
available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
Mint Condition For Sale in Saskatoon
Premium Black Leather Interior
picking up the kids
and no accident history
Moose Jaw
Prince Albert
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fully Loaded
SK **NO ACCIDENTS **LEATHER **NAVIGATION **REMOTE START Looking for a reliable
family-friendly minivan that offers luxury
and versatility? Check out this fully loaded 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT
SK. With a bold Granite Crystal Metallic exterior
this well-maintained Grand Caravan is in mint condition and ready for your next road trip
school run
or heading out on a Saskatchewan road trip
this 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT delivers comfort
or no credit at all. We proudly serve customers from Saskatoon
No-Pressure Financing Process VIN: 2C4RDGEG8LR167873 Mileage: 109

Email Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan