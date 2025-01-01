$28,499+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT 2WD
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$28,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic (PAU)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3206
- Mileage 109,270 KM
Vehicle Description
or weekend getaway.
Key Features of the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT:
3.6L Pentastas" V6 Engine 283 Horsepower
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Premium Black Leather Seats with Red Stitching
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
Power Sliding Doors & Power Liftgate
Remote Start System
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Navigation-Ready Uconnect® 6.5 Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth® Hands-Free with Voice Command
Rearview Backup Camera
Super Stow 'n Go® Seating for 7 Passengers
Second & Third Row Fold-Flat Seats for Maximum Cargo Space
Power Adjustable Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support
Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls
115V Power Outlet
17" Polished Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps & Body-Coloured Bumpers
Fuel Efficiency: Approx. 13.7L/100km (city/highway combined)
Whether you're hauling hockey gear
and convenience in every kilometre.
Easy In-House Financing All Credit Types Welcome!
At Platinum Auto Sport
we provide in-house auto financing options for every credit situation whether you have good credit
and all across Saskatchewan.
Fast & Easy Approvals
Affordable Monthly Payments
Credit Rebuilding Options
Trade-Ins Accepted
Transparent
Don't Miss This Fully Loaded 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT!
Act fast reliable vans in mint condition don't last long. Come test drive it today!
Visit Us: 330 22nd Street West
SK
Call or Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply Online Now: www.platinumautosport.com
Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon's Top Destination for Quality Used Vehicles and In-House Auto Financing for All Credit Types!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
