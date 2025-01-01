$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,148KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGCG9LR221295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P40284C
- Mileage 116,148 KM
Vehicle Description
Leatherette and Suede Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Dual-Zone AC, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, 2nd & 3rd row in floor Super Stow 'n Go seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry
o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
