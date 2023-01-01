Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

99,621 KM

Details

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

GT - Leather Heated Seats, Backup Cam

GT - Leather Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

99,621KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9476544
  Stock #: 99854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 99,621 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, BILLET SILVER METALLIC, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Steering, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, ABS, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Door Locks, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Remote Trunk Release, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Heated Mirrors, Power Third Passenger Door, Power Liftgate, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Fourth Passenger Door, Privacy Glass, Auxiliary Audio Input, Fog Lamps, Temporary Spare Tire, CD Player, Daytime Running Lights, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Automatic Headlights, Third Passenger Door, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Floor Mats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Leather Seats, A/C, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, A/C, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Passenger Vanity Mirror, 3rd Row Seat, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Traction Control, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Remote Engine Start, Rear Bucket Seats, Bluetooth Connection, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Keyless Entry, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Windows, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Front Side Air Bag, Heated Front Seat(s), Tire Pressure Monitor, Back-Up Camera, Security System, Trip Computer, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Stability Control, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Immobilizer, Aluminum Wheels*Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Billet Silver Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

