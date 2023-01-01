$36,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT - Leather Heated Seats, Backup Cam
$36,800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 99,621 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, BILLET SILVER METALLIC, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Steering, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, ABS, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Door Locks, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Remote Trunk Release, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Heated Mirrors, Power Third Passenger Door, Power Liftgate, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Fourth Passenger Door, Privacy Glass, Auxiliary Audio Input, Fog Lamps, Temporary Spare Tire, CD Player, Daytime Running Lights, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Automatic Headlights, Third Passenger Door, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Floor Mats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Leather Seats, A/C, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, A/C, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Passenger Vanity Mirror, 3rd Row Seat, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Traction Control, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Remote Engine Start, Rear Bucket Seats, Bluetooth Connection, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Keyless Entry, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Windows, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Front Side Air Bag, Heated Front Seat(s), Tire Pressure Monitor, Back-Up Camera, Security System, Trip Computer, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Stability Control, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Immobilizer, Aluminum Wheels*Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!
