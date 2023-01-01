Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

37,235 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Premium Plus Comfortable Family Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus Comfortable Family Vehicle

Location

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9530221
  • Stock #: PP1882
  • VIN: 2C4RDGCG1LR235398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 37,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Used DODGE CARAVAN for Sale in Saskatoon. COMFORTABLE FAMILY VEHICLE!! JUST ARRIVED!! LOADED!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-471183

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

