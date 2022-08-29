Menu
2020 Ford EcoSport

55,690 KM

Details Description Features

$28,400

+ tax & licensing
SE- 4WD, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

SE- 4WD, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

55,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9116524
  • Stock #: 4703A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,690 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2020 Ford EcoSport SE Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege3 MONTH SIRIUS XM - NO CHARGE, Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, EcoSport SE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 Ti-VCT GDI, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, White, Cloth, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 3.51 Axle Ratio, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Ambient Lighting, BLIS w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window wiper, SE Convenience Package, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Unique Cloth Heated Front Bucket Seats, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.This EcoSport SE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford SE EcoSport 2.0L I4 Ti-VCT GDI 6-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
