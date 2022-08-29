$28,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2020 Ford EcoSport
SE- 4WD, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
- Listing ID: 9116524
- Stock #: 4703A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,690 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2020 Ford EcoSport SE Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege3 MONTH SIRIUS XM - NO CHARGE, Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, EcoSport SE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 Ti-VCT GDI, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, White, Cloth, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 3.51 Axle Ratio, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Ambient Lighting, BLIS w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window wiper, SE Convenience Package, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Unique Cloth Heated Front Bucket Seats, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.This EcoSport SE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford SE EcoSport 2.0L I4 Ti-VCT GDI 6-Speed Automatic
