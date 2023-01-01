$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2020 Ford EcoSport
Titanium BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! HEATED SEATS!!
Location
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
4,769KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9576619
- Stock #: PT1923
- VIN: MAJ6S3KL9LC339071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 4,769 KM
Vehicle Description
Used FORD ECOSPORT for Sale in Saskatoon.LOW KILOMETERS !! JUST ARRIVED!! LOADED!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
