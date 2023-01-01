Menu
2020 Ford EcoSport

4,769 KM

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2020 Ford EcoSport

2020 Ford EcoSport

Titanium BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! HEATED SEATS!!

2020 Ford EcoSport

Titanium BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! HEATED SEATS!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4,769KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9576619
  Stock #: PT1923
  VIN: MAJ6S3KL9LC339071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,769 KM

Vehicle Description

Used FORD ECOSPORT for Sale in Saskatoon.LOW KILOMETERS !! JUST ARRIVED!! LOADED!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

