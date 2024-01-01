$20,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
SEL
2020 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,043KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J91LBA80341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2759C
- Mileage 170,043 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, SYNC, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4G LTE, Proximity Key
Fuel efficient with unstoppable performance, the Ford Edge is here to get you where ever you want to go. This 2020 Ford Edge is for sale today.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 170,043 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. This Edge SEL comes with an impressive list of features including a power rear liftgate, power heated front seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J91LBA80341.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2020 Ford Edge