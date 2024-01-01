Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.<br> <br> Change the game with the unique styling of the aggressive Ford Edge. This 2020 Ford Edge is for sale today. <br> <br>With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 115,422 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Edges trim level is Titanium. Upgrading to this Ford Edge Titanium is a great choice as it comes loaded with an impressive list of features including unique aluminum wheels and exterior chrome trim, a 12 speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a power rear liftgate, power and heated leather seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with power tilt controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K95LBA37958 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K95LBA37958</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$169.56</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy, and thats a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

2020 Ford Edge

115,422 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,422KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K95LBA37958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XP333C
  • Mileage 115,422 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay!

We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.

Change the game with the unique styling of the aggressive Ford Edge. This 2020 Ford Edge is for sale today.

With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 115,422 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Edge's trim level is Titanium. Upgrading to this Ford Edge Titanium is a great choice as it comes loaded with an impressive list of features including unique aluminum wheels and exterior chrome trim, a 12 speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a power rear liftgate, power and heated leather seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with power tilt controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K95LBA37958.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $169.56 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Ford Edge Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio 115,422 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend - Aluminum Wheels 75,481 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chrysler 300 - Leather Seats - Heated Seats for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Chrysler 300 - Leather Seats - Heated Seats 116,105 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge