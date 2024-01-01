$27,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio
2020 Ford Edge
Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,422KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K95LBA37958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP333C
- Mileage 115,422 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
Change the game with the unique styling of the aggressive Ford Edge. This 2020 Ford Edge is for sale today.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 115,422 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is Titanium. Upgrading to this Ford Edge Titanium is a great choice as it comes loaded with an impressive list of features including unique aluminum wheels and exterior chrome trim, a 12 speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a power rear liftgate, power and heated leather seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with power tilt controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K95LBA37958.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $169.56 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
2020 Ford Edge