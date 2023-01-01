$21,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE Pre-Collision Alert! Lane-Keeping Assist! Remote Start!
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995
- Listing ID: 10416255
- Stock #: BP2360
- VIN: 1FMCU0G65LUC59460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,074 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford Escape SE $20,995 Plus Tax 1.5 L, 3 Cyl, VIN#: 1FMCU0G65LUC59460 158,074 Km, FWD, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Windows/Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Parking Assist, USB Ports, Back-Up Camera, Cross Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Start & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!
