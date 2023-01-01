Menu
2020 Ford Escape

158,074 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE Pre-Collision Alert! Lane-Keeping Assist! Remote Start!

2020 Ford Escape

SE Pre-Collision Alert! Lane-Keeping Assist! Remote Start!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,074KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10416255
  • Stock #: BP2360
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G65LUC59460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,074 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford Escape SE $20,995 Plus Tax 1.5 L, 3 Cyl, VIN#: 1FMCU0G65LUC59460 158,074 Km, FWD, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Windows/Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Parking Assist, USB Ports, Back-Up Camera, Cross Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Start & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

