2020 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
Used
60,743KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ3LUB50725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B50725
- Mileage 60,743 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - Low Kilometers - Regularly Maintained
Experience the perfect blend of efficiency, luxury, and advanced technology with this 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid, available now at Saskatoon Auto Connection. Dressed in sleek Magnetic Metallic and featuring a premium Ebony leather interior, this SUV turns heads while offering upscale comfort. Its accident-free, has low kilometers, and has been regularly maintained giving you peace of mind and excellent value. With an impressive fuel economy of just 5.9L/100km combined, this hybrid is built to save you money at the pump without compromising performance. Safety and convenience come standard with Ford Co-Pilot360, including adaptive cruise control, lane centering, voice-activated navigation, and rain-sensing wipers. Parking is effortless with Active Park Assist 2.0, which offers parallel and perpendicular parking assistance, along with forward and side sensing systems. Inside, youll find a 12.3-inch configurable digital instrument cluster and an immersive 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system for a refined driving experience. Loaded with even more premium features, this Escape is the smart choice for drivers who want it all.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 5.9L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Heated Leather Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
- Voice-Activated Navigation
- Forward, Side & Reverse Park Assist
- Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist
- Rearview Camera
- Lane Keeping & Centering System
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
- Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Post-Collision Braking
- Auto High-Beam Headlamps
- 10-Speaker Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- 12.3-Inch LCD Digital Instrument Cluster
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Hands-Free Foot-Activated Liftgate
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Ambient Lighting w/ 7 Hues
- Intelligent Access
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- 2.5L Atkinson-Cycle 4-Cylinder Hybrid Engine
Exterior Colour: Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colour: Ebony Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/2020-escape.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2020 Ford Escape