+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2020 Ford Escape SE - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Escape SE, 4D Sport Utility, 1.5L EcoBoost, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, White, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Escape SE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford SE Escape 1.5L EcoBoost 8-Speed Automatic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1