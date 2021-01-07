Menu
2020 Ford Escape

32,340 KM

Details Description Features

$28,400

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

SE- AWD, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Alloy Wheels

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

$28,400

+ taxes & licensing

32,340KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6541579
  • Stock #: 3311A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,340 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2020 Ford Escape SE - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Escape SE, 4D Sport Utility, 1.5L EcoBoost, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, White, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Escape SE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford SE Escape 1.5L EcoBoost 8-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

