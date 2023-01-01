$58,780+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-688-2408
2020 Ford Explorer
ST 4WD
Location
Canada Drives - Saskatoon
37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7
888-688-2408
$58,780
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9554053
- Stock #: V-68710
- VIN: 1FM5K8GC4LGB07784
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # V-68710
- Mileage 34,012 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / EXPLORER ST TRIM / 3.0L TWIN TURBO ECOBOOST / 2 KEYS / Leather / Panoramic Sunroof / Navigation / Apple Carplay / Android Auto / Adaptive Cruise Control / Blind Spot Monitoring / Lane Keep Assist / Heated + Ventilated Seats / 360 Camera / PACKS A PUNCH AND THE ENTIRE FAMILY! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Power Lift Gate;Remote Start;Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Forward Collision Warning;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;Lane Departure Warning;Lane Keep Assist;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Folding Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Ventilated Seats;360 Camera;Premium Sound System;Panoramic Sunroof;Memory Seats;Electronic E-Brake;Heated Rear Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.