$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
XLT BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! VERY CLEAN UNIT!!
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
138,377KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10003235
- Stock #: PP2078
- VIN: 1FTEW1EB8LKF42587
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 138,377 KM
Vehicle Description
Used 2020 FORD F-150 XLT CREW CAB SHORT BED
for Sale in Saskatoon. Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2