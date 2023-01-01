Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

138,377 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! VERY CLEAN UNIT!!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! VERY CLEAN UNIT!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

  1. 10003235
  2. 10003235
  3. 10003235
  4. 10003235
  5. 10003235
  6. 10003235
  7. 10003235
  8. 10003235
  9. 10003235
  10. 10003235
  11. 10003235
  12. 10003235
  13. 10003235
  14. 10003235
  15. 10003235
  16. 10003235
  17. 10003235
  18. 10003235
  19. 10003235
  20. 10003235
  21. 10003235
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
138,377KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10003235
  • Stock #: PP2078
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB8LKF42587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,377 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2020 FORD F-150 XLT CREW CAB SHORT BED
for Sale in Saskatoon. Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 138,377 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda Odyssey T...
 61,923 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 123,217 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-491-XXXX

(click to show)

306-491-7275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory