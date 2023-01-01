$34,995+ tax & licensing
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
215,159KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10633554
- Stock #: P69734
- VIN: 1FTEW1E53LKD69734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 215,159 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1