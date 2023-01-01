Menu
2020 F-150 XLT Supercab 4x4 3.5L, backup camera, remote start, 158,000 km, $26,995 plus taxes. Give us a call today (306)242-1777, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/

2020 Ford F-150

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

XL backup camera, remote start

Watch This Vehicle

XL backup camera, remote start

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Contact Seller

158,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFX1E44LFA00740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2475
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

