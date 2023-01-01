$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford F-150
XL backup camera, remote start
2020 Ford F-150
XL backup camera, remote start
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
158,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFX1E44LFA00740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2475
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 F-150 XLT Supercab 4x4 3.5L, backup camera, remote start, 158,000 km, $26,995 plus taxes. Give us a call today (306)242-1777, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
2020 Ford F-150