$35,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,634KM
VIN 1FTEW1E54LKF42595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 85,634 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 FORD F150 SUPERCREW XLT for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 85,634 KM 1FTEW1E54LKF42595
DRIVE TRAIN - 4X4
RUNNING BOARDS
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
Welcome to North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon! Explore the outstanding 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT with only 85,634 kilometers. This versatile and powerful truck is designed to handle any task, offering a perfect blend of capability, comfort, and advanced technology.
**Key Features:**
- **Powerful Engine:** Equipped with a 5L V8 engine, the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT delivers impressive power and efficiency, making it ideal for both work and play.
- **Spacious Interior:** The SuperCrew cab provides ample space for passengers and cargo, with comfortable seating for up to six people and plenty of legroom.
- **Advanced Technology:** Stay connected on the go with the SYNC 3 infotainment system, featuring an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium sound system.
- **Safety and Convenience:** Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and a rearview camera.
- **Versatile Cargo Solutions:** The F-150 XLT offers a spacious bed with a tailgate step, BoxLink system, and LED box lighting, making it easy to load and secure your cargo.
**Financing Options:**
At North Point Auto Sales, we provide a range of financing solutions to make your car-buying experience seamless and stress-free:
In-House Financing:** Our dedicated finance team offers in-house financing, ensuring a quick and hassle-free process to get you behind the wheel of your new truck.
Customized Financing Solutions:** We offer tailored financing options to fit your unique needs, whether you have excellent credit, are rebuilding your credit, or are new to credit.
New to Canada Program:** Our special financing program for newcomers to Canada makes vehicle ownership accessible and affordable.
Free Delivery Across Western Canada:** Enjoy the convenience of free delivery of your 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT anywhere in Western Canada.
Discover the power and versatility of the 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT at North Point Auto Sales. Visit us today to test drive this exceptional truck and experience why we are Saskatoon's premier destination for quality vehicles and exceptional customer service.
#NorthPointAutoSales #FordF150 #SuperCrewXLT #PowerfulEngine #AdvancedTechnology #InHouseFinancing #CustomizedOptions #NewToCanada #FreeDelivery #WesternCanada #QualityVehicles #ExceptionalService #SaskatoonCars
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PP2532
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Point Auto Sales
306-955-7000
2020 Ford F-150