Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2020 Ford F-150

82,011 KM

Details Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1726958384
  2. 1726958384
  3. 1726958384
  4. 1726958384
  5. 1726958384
  6. 1726958384
  7. 1726958384
  8. 1726958384
  9. 1726958384
  10. 1726958384
  11. 1726958384
  12. 1726958384
  13. 1726958384
  14. 1726958384
  15. 1726958384
  16. 1726958384
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,011KM
VIN 1FTEW1E52LFA01814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,011 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Explorer XLT 112,971 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 102,925 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Honda Pilot Touring 79,448 KM $32,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150