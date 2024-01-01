$40,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E49LKF12794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39958
- Mileage 70,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2020 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 70,300 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, dynamic hitch assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E49LKF12794.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $248.29 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
