2020 Ford F-150

189,918 KM

Details Features

$27,997

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

13483348

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

$27,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,918KM
VIN 1FTFW1E52LFA85878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 189,918 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

$27,997

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2020 Ford F-150