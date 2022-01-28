Menu
2020 Ford F-150

59,350 KM

Details Description Features

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XL Priced to sell!!

2020 Ford F-150

XL Priced to sell!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8268174
  • Stock #: PP1229
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E54LKF56223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,350 KM

Vehicle Description

YOUR JOB IS YOUR CREDIT!! This Vehicle Qualifies for Special Low % Financing Offers!!

*******GET PRE-APPROVED****** (INSTANT APPROVALS)

WWW.NORTHPOINTAUTOSALES.CA / WWW.PLATINUMAUTOSPORT.COM

- PAYMETS TAILORED TO YOUR BUDGET
- 90 DAY NO PAYMENT PROGRAM
- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION & CASHBACK
- $1000 REFER A FRIEND PROGRAM
- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE
- FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SK/AB/MB
- CREDIT SOLUTIONS FOR ANY SITUATION!

TEXT GENERAL MANAGER(FERNANDO) - 6394711839

*****All Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are accompanied by a Full Mechanical Fitness Report & Carfax Report. All Certified Vehicles are Eligible for optional Extended Warranty.


*Refer A Friend program - YOU GET PAID $1000 FOR EACH SUCCESSFUL REFERAL BROUGHT TO US!! CALL/TEXT 6394711839 FOR MORE INFO!!

Follow us on Facebook & Instagram

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

