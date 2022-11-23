$1+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2020 Ford F-150
XLT- 4X4, Heated Seats
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$1
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9423082
- Stock #: 4762A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 96,394 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford F-150 XLT Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, F-150 XLT, 4D SuperCrew, 5.0L V8, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: Sirius, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Block heater, Brake assist, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This F-150 XLT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford XLT F-150 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic Reviews:* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.