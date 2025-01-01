Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Ford F-350

98,880 KM

Details Features

$74,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-350

Platinum LIFT/RIMS/TIRES

Watch This Vehicle
12542720

2020 Ford F-350

Platinum LIFT/RIMS/TIRES

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,880KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BTXLED81325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # GL6049
  • Mileage 98,880 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 112,929 KM $36,997 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 2500 Tradesman Regular Cab 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 RAM 2500 Tradesman Regular Cab 4WD 128,640 KM $29,997 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S Soft Top for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S Soft Top 55,004 KM $41,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$74,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2020 Ford F-350