2020 Ford Ranger

95,001 KM

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Used
95,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH9LLA12859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P40391
  • Mileage 95,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Ford Co-Pilot360, Remote Start, Streaming Audio, Automatic Emergency Braking, Dynamic Hitch Assist, 4G LTE, Park Assist, Cruise Control

We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.

Powerful, refined and ultimately economical, this Ford Ranger ready to get the job done right. This 2020 Ford Ranger is for sale today.

With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this 2020 Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this 2020 Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 95,001 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Ranger's trim level is XLT. Stepping up to this Ranger XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with features like stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior trim, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include a rear step bumper, fully automatic headlamps, 2 front tow hooks, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH9LLA12859.



More about the Dealership:


Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.



Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.



As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.

o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

