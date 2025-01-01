Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

207,593 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle
12699786

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1751123743
  2. 1751123743
  3. 1751123743
  4. 1751123744
  5. 1751123743
  6. 1751123744
  7. 1751123743
  8. 1751123743
  9. 1751123743
  10. 1751123743
  11. 1751123743
  12. 1751123743
  13. 1751123743
  14. 1751123743
  15. 1751123743
  16. 1751123743
  17. 1751123743
  18. 1751123744
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
207,593KM
VIN 1FTBR2YG3LKA79734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 207,593 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 126,200 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 207,500 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Kia Seltos EX 100,260 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van