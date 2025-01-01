$27,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
306-373-6682
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
207,593KM
VIN 1FTBR2YG3LKA79734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 207,593 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van