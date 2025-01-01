Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

273,300 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CREW 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12867473

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CREW 4WD

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 12867473
  2. 12867473
  3. 12867473
  4. 12867473
  5. 12867473
  6. 12867473
  7. 12867473
  8. 12867473
  9. 12867473
  10. 12867473
  11. 12867473
  12. 12867473
  13. 12867473
  14. 12867473
  15. 12867473
  16. 12867473
  17. 12867473
  18. 12867473
  19. 12867473
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
273,300KM
VIN 1GTU9BED8LZ138948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P38948
  • Mileage 273,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2014 BMW X1 XDRIVE 28i for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 BMW X1 XDRIVE 28i 239,424 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK LIMITED 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK LIMITED 4WD 211,933 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Limited for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Hyundai Elantra Limited 192,753 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2020 GMC Sierra 1500