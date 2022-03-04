Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

20,973 KM

$63,999

+ tax & licensing
$63,999

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 6.2l

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 6.2l

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$63,999

+ taxes & licensing

20,973KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8496584
  VIN: 1gtu9fel8lz210729

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,973 KM

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 6.2L 420HP 4x4 20,973km short box white pearl

$63,999

No Extra Fees
With Warranty

**FULLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**

Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
306 955 5566
306 361 6889

WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA

MAX MOTORS AUTO BODY AND SALES
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1

TAILGATE STEP SYSTEM

POWER RUNNING BOARDS
HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS
HEATED REAR SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
POWER SUNROOF
DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE

NAVIGATION
BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM
FORWARD COLLISION
LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE
LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE
REAR CAMERA
SURROUND
WIRELESS CHARGING
HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

