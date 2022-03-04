$63,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-270-0522
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali 6.2l
Location
Max Motors Auto Sales
3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3
306-270-0522
$63,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8496584
- VIN: 1gtu9fel8lz210729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 20,973 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 6.2L 420HP 4x4 20,973km short box white pearl
$63,999
No Extra Fees
With Warranty
**FULLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**
Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
306 955 5566
306 361 6889
WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA
MAX MOTORS AUTO BODY AND SALES
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
TAILGATE STEP SYSTEM
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS
HEATED REAR SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
POWER SUNROOF
DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE
NAVIGATION
BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM
FORWARD COLLISION
LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE
LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE
REAR CAMERA
SURROUND
WIRELESS CHARGING
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.